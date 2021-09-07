Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 21:39

Cork hospital records highest number of patients with Covid-19 as 1,470 cases confirmed nationally 

Cork hospital records highest number of patients with Covid-19 as 1,470 cases confirmed nationally 

CUH had the highest number of patients with Covid-19 today. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Maeve Lee

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,470 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8 am today, 367 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the highest number of patients with Covid-19 across the country today.

According to the latest data, there were 34 patients with Covid-19 in CUH today, of which two were in ICU.

This was followed by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where there were 30 confirmed cases.

Mercy University Hospital had a total of six patients with Covid-19 with two in ICU.

On Monday, there was a total of 384 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 59 were in ICU.

Read More

Walk-in Covid testing suspended at second Cork centre 

More in this section

Lord Mayor welcomes Government focus on apprenticeships Lord Mayor welcomes Government focus on apprenticeships
Trio of Cork sport stars to raise funds for charities in Ultimate Hell Week Trio of Cork sport stars to raise funds for charities in Ultimate Hell Week
Garda Man dies following tragic incident in Mallow
#covid-19
Coronavirus - Sun Aug 23, 2020

Zappone controversy is 'omnishambles of Fine Gael's creation', says Fianna Fáil TD

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more