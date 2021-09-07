Cork hospital records highest number of patients with Covid-19 as 1,470 cases confirmed nationally 

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,470 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8 am today, 367 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the highest number of patients with Covid-19 across the country today.

According to the latest data, there were 34 patients with Covid-19 in CUH today, of which two were in ICU.

This was followed by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where there were 30 confirmed cases.

Mercy University Hospital had a total of six patients with Covid-19 with two in ICU.

On Monday, there was a total of 384 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 59 were in ICU.