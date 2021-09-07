Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 19:33

Cork man appears in court on theft charges for claiming pension payments for parents after they had died

The accused man was charged with 73 counts and brought before Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft charges amounting to several hundred thousand euro for claiming pensions for his mother and father when they were both dead.

Garda Mick Nagle who is based at the Department of Social Protection arrested Don O’Callaghan of 4 Churchfield Green, Cork, following an investigation.

They relate to a period lasting 33 years. 

68 counts relate to theft and five relate to false documentation in support of the fraudulent claims.

Garda Nagle said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and also consented to the case being sent forward from the district court on a signed plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke indicated that Don O’Callaghan would sign a plea of guilty to all of the charges against him.

Once that was done Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the circuit court on October 26 for sentencing.

The theft charges state that the accused man claimed pension payments in respect of his parents pretending they were still alive when in fact they were deceased.

No outline of the evidence in support of the charges was given in court. 

Garda Nagle will give this evidence when the matter comes up for sentencing at the end of next month.

The defendant was remanded on bail until the sentencing hearing.

