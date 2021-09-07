Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 13:35

Suspended sentence for man who defrauded businessman of €128,000 over ten years ago

A three-year suspended sentence was imposed on a man who has paid back a large part of the €128,000 he defrauded of a businessman over ten years ago.

Liam Heylin

A three-year suspended sentence was imposed on a man who has paid back a large part of the €128,000 he defrauded of a businessman over ten years ago.

Maurice Caplice of Mitchlestown, County Cork, and now living in Roscommon, was given the suspended jail term by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Denise Fitzgerald confirmed that €101,000 had been repaid by the 45-year-old.

Presently working and paying back at a rate of €200 every week, the jail term was suspended on condition that the repayments would continue for another 30 months.

