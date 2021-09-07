Simon Coveney apologises to Oireachtas committee for 'sloppiness' of previous answers

SIMON Coveney has apologised to Oireachtas committee members that he has had to appear before a hearing again on the controversial appointment of Katherine Zappone.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs told the Oireachtas committee that it was due to the “sloppiness” of some of his answers to legitimate questions put forward by committee members.

“Since we last met, I have asked that all documentation available in my department be publicly released early to facilitate as detailed, accurate and comprehensive a presentation as possible today,” Mr Coveney said.

“In recent weeks a lot has been said and written about me in the context of Katherine Zappone and her proposed appointment as a Special Envoy.

“The fact is I have contributed to much of that criticism and commentary. I’ve had the privilege of being in public life for 23 years as a TD, MEP and government minister.

“I’ve made many mistakes on that journey, but this is the first time that my integrity has been questioned on my political actions.

“While the Taoiseach has understandably sought to put some context around the political controversy of a ‘part-time, temporary appointment’, in truth this has rumbled on for far too long and should have come to an end on the basis of a clear and credible explanation before now.”

Mr Coveney added: “Firstly, Katherine Zappone did not ask me for a job, at any stage.

“She did text me for advice, on February 22, about the possibility of working with USAID on women, gender equality and LGBTQ issues, and whether I could make an introduction for her.

“That’s all she looked for from me at that point and I didn’t respond.

“Secondly, the idea of Katherine Zappone playing a role for the Irish Government came about from a short conversation I had with my Secretary General on the 24th of February after a meeting, when I raised the question as to whether she might be of use to our team at the UN.

“I hadn’t spoken to Katherine at that stage. The Sec Gen responded positively, but said he wanted to take some time to think about it.

“I told Katherine of that conversation in a phone call on the 26th February and agreed to come back to her when the Sec Gen had any update.

“Niall Burgess subsequently came back to me a few days later to say that the Biden administration would be appointing a Special Envoy for LGBTI+ rights and that he was interested in the department exploring the benefits of such a role for Ireland.

“So, it was in that context that I raised the possibility of a special envoy role with Katherine Zappone and asked her if she’d be interested in such a role should the department develop and recommend it.”

Mr Coveney also said he did not make a job offer by March 3, despite Ms Zappone thanking him for the opportunity.

“It wasn’t a job offer at that stage, as I made it very clear that the concept needed to be developed by the department, which is exactly what subsequently happened as the files show,” he added.

“Looking back now, I should have been clearer with Katherine on the extent of the work needed in the department before a formal role could be offered to her.

“I didn’t speak to Katherine Zappone again until the 19th of July, despite the fact that she had been looking for updates, and that brief conversation was just to confirm her meetings with Niall Burgess in Dublin to try to finalise matters.

“In the meantime, the department did extensive work; a Food for Thought Paper (March 25th), a paper on envoys in EU, US & UK (March 29th), an initial concept note (April 18th) and ultimately a Special Envoy Terms of Reference in July.

“I have made mistakes in recent weeks, in failing to convincingly explain how this role came about, and therefore contributing to what has become a political embarrassment for the Government.”