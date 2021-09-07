Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 07:46

Jail for man who put his ex partner in fear

Jail for man who put his ex partner in fear

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said it was a peculiar case that had been before in camera hearings at Cork District Court many times. The defendant and the complainant met when both of them were in an addiction centre. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man who put his ex-partner in fear on twelve separate occasions claimed he was not a violent man but the sentencing judge disagreed and jailed him for ten months.

Most recently the woman was assaulted by her ex-partner who also smashed her phone off the floor.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the young woman was in fear.

And after the assault on May 12 the defendant rang her and threatened that if she reported it to gardaí he would destroy her life.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the defendant had 11 previous convictions for the same offence – breaching a domestic violence order and putting her in fear.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said it was a peculiar case that had been before in camera hearings at Cork District Court many times. The defendant and the complainant met when both of them were in an addiction centre.

He said there were many incidents where she complained that he had put her in fear, he would end up in custody and she would stay in contact with him and invite him back after his release.

“His family have been saying to him – this relationship is bad for the two of them,” the solicitor said.

He added that the defendant was now determined to stay away from her and not to rekindle the relationship.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He says he won’t go near her in future but he had 11 convictions for breaching domestic violence orders in the past.

“He sent a lengthy letter to court saying he is not a violent man. But I don’t accept that. He is a violent man. I sentence him to ten months in prison.

“I take into account the letter he wrote but he has taken the law into his own hands and he has to pay the penalty now.”

More in this section

CC GOVERNMENT BRIEIFNG Zappone told of appointment to envoy role five months before Cabinet made aware 
Covid-19 latest: 1,144 cases confirmed as figures show rise in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals Covid-19 latest: 1,144 cases confirmed as figures show rise in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021 Taoiseach wants review of how envoys are appointed after Katherine Zappone saga
cork courtcork crime
'Looking forward to welcoming him and Mammy home:' Cork TD welcomes new arrival 

'Looking forward to welcoming him and Mammy home:' Cork TD welcomes new arrival 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more