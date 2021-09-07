Jail for man who put his ex partner in fear

A man who put his ex-partner in fear on twelve separate occasions claimed he was not a violent man but the sentencing judge disagreed and jailed him for ten months.

Most recently the woman was assaulted by her ex-partner who also smashed her phone off the floor.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the young woman was in fear.

And after the assault on May 12 the defendant rang her and threatened that if she reported it to gardaí he would destroy her life.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the defendant had 11 previous convictions for the same offence – breaching a domestic violence order and putting her in fear.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said it was a peculiar case that had been before in camera hearings at Cork District Court many times. The defendant and the complainant met when both of them were in an addiction centre.

He said there were many incidents where she complained that he had put her in fear, he would end up in custody and she would stay in contact with him and invite him back after his release.

“His family have been saying to him – this relationship is bad for the two of them,” the solicitor said.

He added that the defendant was now determined to stay away from her and not to rekindle the relationship.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He says he won’t go near her in future but he had 11 convictions for breaching domestic violence orders in the past.

“He sent a lengthy letter to court saying he is not a violent man. But I don’t accept that. He is a violent man. I sentence him to ten months in prison.

“I take into account the letter he wrote but he has taken the law into his own hands and he has to pay the penalty now.”