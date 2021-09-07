Coveney to appear before Oireachtas Committee to give 'comprehensive account' of Zappone appointment

The Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence will meet Minister Simon Coveney this morning to receive clarification on issues arising from his appearance before the committee last week.
The meeting comes as documents were released yesterday revealing that former government minister Katherine Zappone was told of her appointment to a UN role almost five months before Cabinet was made aware.
Ms Zappone sent Mr Coveney a text message in early March thanking him for offering her the “incredible opportunity” to work as a special envoy.
The message was sent months before her controversial appointment as special envoy on freedom of expression in late July.