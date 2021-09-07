Coveney to appear before Oireachtas Committee to give 'comprehensive account' of Zappone appointment

CORK TD and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is due to appear before an Oireachtas committee today to give “a comprehensive account” of the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

The Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence will meet Minister Simon Coveney this morning to receive clarification on issues arising from his appearance before the committee last week.

The meeting comes as documents were released yesterday revealing that former government minister Katherine Zappone was told of her appointment to a UN role almost five months before Cabinet was made aware.

Ms Zappone sent Mr Coveney a text message in early March thanking him for offering her the “incredible opportunity” to work as a special envoy.

The message was sent months before her controversial appointment as special envoy on freedom of expression in late July.

Documents released

Documents released by the Department of Foreign Affairs revealed that Ms Zappone sent that message on March 4.

She said in the WhatsApp message: “Hi Simon, thank you so, so much for offering me this incredible opportunity. It will be such a privilege and I will be so proud to serve Ireland again. I think the time is really ripe for change too.”

The records also showed that officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs were discussing the job and had compiled a briefing on a special envoy role in March, weeks after Ms Zappone had thanked Mr Coveney.

Mr Coveney previously denied that the role was created for Ms Zappone, saying she was approached afterwards.

However, a document dated March 25 revealed that officials were only then discussing the scope of a “possible envoy position”.

The screenshots of the messages show that Ms Zappone texted Mr Coveney on a number of occasions and that Mr Coveney did not reply to the vast majority of the texts.

Ms Zappone stepped back from the special envoy position after a storm arose around the manner of her appointment.

Full review

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that a full review is to be conducted into the role of UN envoys, with appointments to be done by public competition.

A spokesperson for Mr Martin told The Echo that Mr Coveney will appear before the Oireachtas committee to give “a comprehensive account” of the circumstances around the UN special envoy role.

“As the Taoiseach stated earlier, it is important we have transparency on the issue and there should be a full review of the role of envoys in the future and any potential appointments should be done via open, public competition,” they said.

A lot of questions to answer

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said Mr Coveney still has a lot of questions to answer.

He said the minister needs to “give a full account” at today’s meeting.

“Nothing should be held back. We need to understand what happened.”

He added: “He needs to accept responsibility for his role in this and he needs to be completely truthful, and he needs to answer every question in full.”

Coveney apologetic over controversy

In a statement yesterday, Mr Coveney said he is “eager” to go through the documents at the meeting.

“I will give a complete explanation of the timelines and decision-making process on bringing a recommendation to Government to establish this post,” he said.

Mr Coveney stated that the significant detail set out in the files shows the extent of work that took place within his department.

“I am sorry that this appointment has caused such controversy for the Government. I have apologised to the Taoiseach for the failings on my part in relation to this issue and I have no hesitation in doing so again.

“A review of envoy positions is ongoing in the Department, however I agree with the Taoiseach’s call for all future appointments to be made by open public competition.”