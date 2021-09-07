Cork woman in Australia speaks of heartbreak caused by restrictions and says Ireland feels 'as far removed as a TV show'

A CORK woman impacted by Australian border closures described how restrictions are making Ireland feel “as far removed as a television show”.

Lucy Finn, who is originally from Cork City but now lives in Queensland with her husband Shannon and two daughters, said that being able to see her family only through a computer screen has been heartbreaking.

The mother of Alanna, 7, and Aoife, 5, opened up following warnings from Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that children could be at risk if state borders reopen. The senior representative and spokesperson for the government has pledged to “stand strong” on Queensland’s border controls until every child is vaccinated.

Vaccinations of children aged between 12 and 15 are set to be rolled out in the country from September 13. However, a date is yet to be scheduled for the vaccination of younger children.

Lucy said that not being able to see her parents has been both surreal and heartbreaking.

'Our reality'

“We don’t need to watch dystopian movies anymore because this is our reality,” said Lucy. “Up until last year, the world was getting smaller and smaller but now it feels giant. Seeing everyone through a screen is like watching a TV show now, because that’s really what Ireland has become to me. You feel so removed but you can’t get emotionally involved. If you did, you would be on the floor in a heap every day.”

Lucy has already missed out on a number of family milestones due to her situation.

“My brother got married last year and I could only attend the wedding through Zoom,” she said. “My other brother set up an iPad next to where the celebrant was standing so I was dressed up watching through my iPad. I had to get Alanna out of bed because it was 9pm or 10pm where we were.”

She said they live in hope that international travel will open up soon.

“I know it’s sad for my mum when she sees other people with their grandkids. Every time I hear people complain about their own parents inside I’m thinking that I wish I could just have access to mine.

“I don’t hold out much hope that international airlines will start flights out of here by Christmas time but it will be a wonderful day when we are finally able to visit home again.”

Challenges

Staying hopeful has proved challenging for Lucy.

“You know that the idea behind closing the borders is to keep Australia safe but at the same time you are not getting to see your whole family and it’s hard for people to understand just how much you miss them,” she said.

“I reckon Ireland is going to have changed a lot when I do finally get to see everyone again. All I want to do is be home with my family staying up all night, drinking wine, and talking rubbish like we love doing when we’re together but it doesn’t look like that will happen for a long time.”

The speech therapist added that she is one of the lucky ones in comparison to other families struggling during the pandemic.

“I have friends who haven’t been able to work since March of last year. I’m studying full time to become a primary school teacher while still being able to work part time. In some ways, we have been very lucky.”