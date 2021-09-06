Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 17:55

Covid-19 latest: 1,144 cases confirmed as figures show rise in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals

1,144 cases were today confirmed while new figures have revealed an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Maeve Lee

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed 1,144 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8 am today, 384 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

On Sunday, there were 37 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Cork with four in ICU.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the second-highest number of patients with the virus with a total of 31 while six were in the Mercy Hospital.

There were three Covid-19 patients in the ICU in CUH and one patient in the Mercy.

On 30 August, there were eight patients with Covid-19 in CUH and three in the Mercy Hospital. 

9,5000 people availed of Walk-In Vaccination Centres over the weekend.

According to the chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, over 50% of those vaccinated were aged between 12 and 15.

He said the walk-in centres have proved to be a flexible option for all age groups.

Over 89% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated with 0% of adults expected to be fully vaccinated next week.

On Sunday, 362 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of which 59 were in ICU.

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 continues to decline

