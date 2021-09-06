Covid-19 latest: 1,144 cases confirmed as figures show rise in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed 1,144 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8 am today, 384 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

On Sunday, there were 37 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Cork with four in ICU.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the second-highest number of patients with the virus with a total of 31 while six were in the Mercy Hospital.

There were three Covid-19 patients in the ICU in CUH and one patient in the Mercy.

On 30 August, there were eight patients with Covid-19 in CUH and three in the Mercy Hospital.

9,5000 people availed of Walk-In Vaccination Centres over the weekend.

According to the chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, over 50% of those vaccinated were aged between 12 and 15.

He said the walk-in centres have proved to be a flexible option for all age groups.

Good to see that another 9,500 people availed of the Walk In Vaccination Centres over the weekend. Positively, over 50% of these were in the 12 to 15 age groups. The walk in centres have proven to provide a very flexible option for all age groups. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) September 6, 2021

Over 89% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated with 0% of adults expected to be fully vaccinated next week.

On Sunday, 362 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of which 59 were in ICU.