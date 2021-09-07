'Heavy going but happy faces': Cork pharmacies hailed for vaccine effort

A Cork pharmacist has hailed the hard work of community pharmacies, which administered vaccinations to 250,000 people across the island of Ireland.

Supervising pharmacist and manager of Phelan’s Pharmacy in Gurranabraher, Bríd de Brún, said that pharmacies have proven that they have the capacity for mass vaccination.

Her comments come as the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) confirmed that Irish pharmacies have administered 250,000 Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms De Brún said that when it was announced that pharmacies would begin vaccinating — and although Phelan’s had staff trained and were set “for when the trigger was pulled” — nothing could have prepared them for the demand.

“The logistics of it, and appointments and extra staffing, came about very quickly in the end that there was nothing in place for when we started, but we were still eager to get going and try help the country back on track, so we took on extra hours and coming in at 6am and 7am in the morning to get set up for the day, because we didn’t have the luxury of knowing when we were going to be starting and we had vaccines delivered, so we wanted to get them done,” Ms De Brún said.

“With the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) one jab, we were doing double the rate of the HSE, while they were doing Pfizer. So, for every two they were doing, we were getting four done,” she said.

Ms De Brún said that while it was “hectic”, it was also exciting to see so many people coming in for their vaccine, in particular younger people, whom she said they would not see too often, as it is usually older people who tend to be on medication.

“Everyone was excited, which we also usually don’t have, because people are usually sick coming in here,” Ms De Brún said.

“We had a lot of happy faces, so it was good, but heavy going and a lot of tough work.”

She said there was a lot of paperwork in registering people with the HSE for their digital Covid-19 cert, which had to be done so that people’s details were correct.

While there were some no-shows for their vaccination, no vaccines were wasted, as other people were administered with spares.

“With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, once a vaccine is open, you get five doses from it, but it expires within three hours, so trying to co-ordinate appointments when we had no booking system, the phones ringing off the hook and trying to group five people together, so that we weren’t wasting any doses, was a big thing, too, because we didn’t want any wastage, so there’s a lot involved, apart from just the vaccination,” Ms De Brún said.

About 20,000 people registered through Phelan’s website just one or two days after the announcement that pharmacies would be giving the vaccine and staff had to then filter through those registrations and ring those people, which, she said, “took massive time”.

“We had no online booking system; we now subsequently do.

“At the time, we didn’t, and we didn’t want to wait two weeks to get a system, because we would have missed out on two crucial weeks of vaccinations,” Ms De Brún said.

“It was tough to sift through 20,000 applications and give people times that suited them and there was nothing that could have prepared us for that.”

Ms De Brún administered about 300 vaccines over the course of the two or three weeks that vaccination began, on top of general work and additional clinics that Phelan’s ran on Sundays.

Most people aged 18 to 34 have now received their jab and Phelan’s are expecting a big uptake with the 12-to-15-year-olds, now that schools have returned.

While it was “great” to be involved in such a successful rollout, Ms De Brún said, it was also “frustrating” that pharmacies were not given the go-ahead to begin administering vaccines sooner.

“It was frustrating, when all the pharmacists were ready to go and there was so much pressure on people vaccinating at the time and we were saying there was so much that could have been done within the community to roll it out and it was just a shame that it couldn’t come to the forefront sooner, considering the number of people we ended up vaccinating,” Ms De Brún said.

“Now, that had a lot to do with supply, too, which is understandable, but it is a shame that we could have taken the pressure off and maybe got back on track a bit quicker and I know there is a lot of paperwork associated with these things, too, but it was great to finally get going with it when we did,” Ms De Brún said.

The IPU president, Dermot Twomey, said that pharmacies across Ireland have “proven their immense value to their communities by their success in the vaccination programme”.

“Since the first vaccines were approved, we have been calling for them to be available in pharmacies and, when called upon by the HSE, the community pharmacy sector has delivered and will continue to do so.

“The demand for vaccines in pharmacies amongst the younger cohort has been exceptional, with pharmacists administering vaccines to over 50,000 people between the ages of 12 and 19,” Mr Twomey said.

Mr Twomey said that over 170,000 people between the ages of 20 and 39 have received a vaccine in a pharmacy and that the high demand among younger age groups has highlighted the advantages of community-pharmacy involvement in the vaccination programme.

“Getting vaccinated in your local pharmacy is convenient for people, in terms of travel and time required,” Mr Twomey said.

“This is particularly the case for many young people, particularly those in school or third-level education who might find it difficult to travel to a vaccine centre.”

With 992 pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine, the IPU has reiterated that people can book an appointment directly with their local pharmacy and attend at a set time.

“The rising number of cases of the Delta variant means that there is an increased need for pharmacy vaccinations to continue, particularly in relation to younger age groups as they return to school,” Mr Twomey said.

“The gradual return to normality has come about thanks to the success of the vaccine rollout, helped by the participation of pharmacies across the country. Pharmacies are delighted to be playing a central role in the vaccine rollout,” he said.