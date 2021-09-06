Man fined for selling alcohol to students from the back of a taxi in Cork city

A 57-year-old man caught selling alcohol to students from the back of a taxi at one o’clock in the morning was effectively “running a shebeen” from the back of his car, the sentencing judge said.

John Collins of 32 Greenhills estate, South Douglas Road, Cork, was never in trouble before or since this incident.

He represented himself in Cork District Court yesterday as he said he could not afford to pay a solicitor and he said that he got involved in this activity because he owed money to the revenue commissioners at the time.

John Collins pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident.

Sergeant Pat Lyons and gardaí observed the defendant after 1 a.m. on August 18, 2020 at Gilabbey Street, Cork.

“He was standing outside the back of a taxi and there was a large quantity of alcohol in the boot of the car. He was selling the alcohol from the boot,” Sergeant Lyons said.

As soon as he was questioned about the matter he told gardaí he was trying to clear a large debt to Revenue.

“Obviously he did not have a licence to sell intoxicating liquor from the car,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked what the value of the alcohol was and Sgt. Lyons said it was worth €320.

“He was going to student accommodation selling to students,” Sgt. Lyons said. The judge said he presumed that the alcohol was being sold at a cut price.

John Collins told Judge Kelleher he was in the process of trying to get his Public Service Licence (PSV) at the time but did not have one.

Judge Kelleher said, “You were operating what would classify as a shebeen from the back of your car.”

The judge fined him €500 on the charge of exposing for sale a large quantity of beer, lager and spirits valued €320 without being duly licensed to sell such intoxicating liquor.

He was fined €850 for failing to have insurance and €100 for not having a PSV licence.

The alcohol at the centre of the case was forfeited to the state for destruction.

Judge Kelleher said that because the defendant had no previous convictions he would not disqualify him from driving on the insurance charge.