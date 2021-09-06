Over €80k allocated for Cork under scheme to help boost social enterprises 

CORK City and County have been allocated over €40k respectively under a new scheme that provides grants to social enterprises with the aim of helping them to improve their services.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced one million euro in funding for social enterprises nationwide.

The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 will provide funding for the purchase of equipment or the carrying out of repairs or refurbishments to enable social enterprises to improve their service delivery.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is now inviting social enterprises across the county to apply for funding under the scheme.

Under the scheme, Cork County has been allocated € 43,173.51 while Cork City will receive €40,629.33.

The scheme supports one of the key commitments in the National Social Enterprise Policy for Ireland 2019-2022 – 'Growing and Strengthening Social Enterprise'.

In revealing the allocations, Minister Humphreys said she was “delighted” to launch the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 which will support social enterprises that are providing valuable services in their communities.

“This scheme will provide small grants to social enterprises with the cost of capital projects such as refurbishments, repairs or the purchase of new equipment.

Approximately 120 social enterprises from all across Ireland will receive support under the scheme.

“The scheme will be delivered by the network of Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) who have a great track record in administering similar supports at a local level,” Minister Humphreys said.

“Final decisions on funding will be made by the Department of Rural and Community Development.”

The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 is being administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area. Details on how to apply will be available from each LCDC shortly.