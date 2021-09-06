Spike Island to host Culture Night event

CORK crime fiction fans are being treated to a book event with a difference later this month, as part of Cork County Council’s Culture Night celebrations.

Five Cork writers will be in conversation in the spectacular setting of Spike Island, with the chat moderated by PJ Coogan.

“Spike Island Culture Night ferry will depart from Kennedy Pier in Cobh at 6pm, on September 17, across to the island where you will be given a short guided walking tour to the venue before meeting and greeting the authors prior to this truly unique event,” organisers said.

“You will return to Cobh by ferry later in the evening ... approximately 9pm.”

The authors involved are Michelle Dunne (While Nobody Is Watching and coming soon, The Invisible), Kevin Doyle (A River of Bodies and To Keep a Bird Singing), Catherine Kirwan (Darkest Truth), Amy Cronin (Blinding Lies and Twisted Truth) and Tadhg Coakley (Whatever it Takes and The First Sunday in September). The event is free but strictly ticketed. Find out more at eventbrite.ie.