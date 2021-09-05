Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 17:16

Cork charity lauded for their work as therapy dog passes away

Jack with Dogs for the Disabled therapy dog Beth, who passed away on Wednesday September 1.

Roisin Burke

The impact of a Cork charity on the lives of people all over the country was highlighted this week as a Kildare family mourned the passing of their Dogs for the Disabled therapy dog Beth.

Beth, a labradoodle, passed away at the age of 13 from health problems. She spent over ten years working with the McNiffe family and their son Jack who has severe intellectual disabilities.

Devastated mother, Aisling McNiffe, said the impact of Beth on their family was indescribable and her presence in their lives over the past 11 years was priceless.

“She was an amazing dog, gentle and intuitive. She knew if you were upset and she was amazing with Jack. She was a therapy dog for the whole family and she was an important part of the family.” 

Beth was put down by the family vets, Beaufield Vets, on Wednesday morning due to ongoing health issues that were causing her a great deal of pain.

Speaking to The Echo, Aisling said the reality was slowly sinking in.

“She was always there, I would walk with her when Jack was in school and watch TV with her when Jack was gone to bed. She was good company and so loyal. She was an amazing dog.” 

Aisling said Jack hasn’t yet realised his companion has passed away and it could be days and weeks before he fully registers that Beth is no longer with them.

The Cork charity Dogs for the Disabled have given the McNiffe family a replacement dog Mort who had been learning the ropes in the home from Beth over the past few months.

“Mort is a poodle, he is lovely and getting on well with Jack but he has big shoes to fill.” 

The work Dogs for the Disabled do is amazing. They are a small charity with no government funding and they help families like ours all over the country.” Aisling praised the work of the Cork charity. 

“You can’t underestimate the impact a Dogs for the Disabled therapy dog can have on a family. Our whole family and extended family, nephews and nieces, my sister, my parents, we are all devastated.”

