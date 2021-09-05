Well known Cork broadcaster has died

A well-known TV and Radio presenter from Cork has died.

RTÉ Broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing has passed away at the age of 88.

The Doneraile man had a long career including half a century of presenting radio and television across a number of cultural and traditional music programmes.

Starting his career in the early 60’s, Mr Ó’Dúlaing presented the popular Highways and Byways series on Radio One along with a television series.

Donncha’s son Ruairí announced the passing on Twitter on Saturday evening.

His more notable career highlights include interviews with Mick Jagger, President Éamon de Valera, Pope John Paul II, Christy Ring and John Steinbeck.

