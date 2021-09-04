Major display in Cork as Navy and emergency services combine celebrations

Cork City Marina was awash with celebratory scenes and sirens this afternoon as Cork’s Naval base celebrated 75 years of service.

The maritime force combined its celebrations with National Services Day and 50 emergency vehicles lined Kennedy Pier to welcome a flotilla of service vessels to the harbour, along with a Navy Fleet.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin Martin, Minister for Defence Simon Coveney and Chief of Staff Mark Mellett all arrived at the Marina on board the L.É Samuel Beckett with an Air Corps helicopter overhead.

The pier was busy with family and friends of Navy crew members as well as locals and tourists that gathered to clap and cheer as the fleet of ships docked in the harbour.

From army tanks to ambulance, diving squad to Customs vehicles, the quay was full of high visibility service logos and flashing sirens as the Taoiseach and Minister for Defence, both from Cork, disembarked from the L. É Samuel Beckett along with the Cork City’s Chief Executive Ann Doherty and the Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher.

National Services Day is an annual event highlighting the important work of all the emergency services.