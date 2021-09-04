Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 18:12

Bail refused for Cork man who failed to turn up in court

He testified that he failed to show up because he was "going through a bad patch" at the time.
Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody. 

A Ballincollig man who failed to turn up in court on charges of being drunk and threatening and refusing to leave the scene of the disturbance has been remanded in custody.

Joe Healy of 12 Oaklands, Ballincollig, County Cork, was refused bail at Cork District Court.

The 32-year-old applied for bail through his solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher but Judge Olann Kelleher refused the application.

Garda Ciara Prendergast objected to bail being granted in the case.

Healy testified that he failed to show up for the case because he was “going through a bad patch” at the time.

He said he was now four months sober and also on a methadone programme for his drugs issue. 

“I will sign daily. I will be attending Arbour House,” Healy said.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until September 6 on the charges of refusing to leave the scene, being threatening and being drunk and a danger at Lennox’s on Main Street, Ballincollig, on July 26 2020.

