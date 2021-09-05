Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 08:59

Cork man tried to get dozens of Diazepam tablets with forged prescription

The forged prescription was spotted by a member of staff. Stock image. 

Liam Heylin

A 46-year-old man tried to get 84 Diazepam relaxant tablets by a forged prescription and now he has been given a six-month suspended jail term.

Anthony McInerney of no fixed address went to Irwin’s pharmacy on Shandon Street, Cork, with the forged prescription which was spotted by a member of staff and reported to gardaí. 

He did not get the tablets he sought on the day in June last year.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused had been a victim of a serious assault and had stayed out of trouble in recent times.

Mr Burke said that staff at St. Vincent’s hostel were trying to get McInerney into permanent accommodation.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court that in view of all the circumstances he would impose a six-month sentence suspended on condition that McInerney would be of good behaviour for the next two years.

