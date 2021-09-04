Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 13:39

'Out of his depth': Defence asks for fully suspended for Cork man found with cocaine worth €52k 

The drugs were detected as part of an operation where Gardaí had surveillance on another individual.
'Out of his depth': Defence asks for fully suspended for Cork man found with cocaine worth €52k 

The most serious charge he faces is having cocaine on July 17 2020 at his home for the purpose of sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

Liam Heylin

Over €50,000 worth of cocaine was seized at a property in Ballincollig and now a 49-year-old man is facing sentence for his part in the matter.

Arthur Ward of An Caisleán Close, Ballincollig, County Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The most serious charge he faces is having cocaine on July 17 2020 at his home for the purpose of sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 – the threshold figure for a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Detective Garda Declan Keane said the drugs were detected as part of an operation where they had surveillance on another individual.

Arthur Ward went to a premises in Ballincollig and went in to the property for half an hour.

By the time he drove away from the property a package had been placed in his vehicle.

Gardaí called to his home soon afterwards to conduct a search and he admitted that there was a package in his vehicle.

It was three quarters of a kilo of cocaine with a street value of €52,000.

No previous convictions 

Defence barrister, Ronan Barnes, stressed, “He was not the target of this operation. He has no previous convictions.”

Det. Garda Keane agreed with the suggestion that the accused was unlikely to face court proceedings again in the future. 

The detective said of Arthur Ward, “He was out of his depth. 

"He was asked to hold the package and for whatever reasons he decided to do that.” 

Mr Barnes BL said the accused was in full time employment and had had given clear urinalysis showing he was clear of drugs since. 

Mr Barnes accepted he was asking a lot but suggested that it was a suitable case for a fully suspended sentence.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded Ward on bail until September 29 for sentencing and said he would finalise it on that date.

More in this section

Leaving Cert 2021: Presentation principal 'extremely proud, but not a bit surprised' by strong results  Leaving Cert 2021: Presentation principal 'extremely proud, but not a bit surprised' by strong results 
Leaving Cert 2021: Cork city principal says 'important to recognise it is not all about the top students'  Leaving Cert 2021: Cork city principal says 'important to recognise it is not all about the top students' 
Two car collision in city centre sees one person taken to hospital Two car collision in city centre sees one person taken to hospital
cork courtcork crime
‘You have a murderer in Ireland’: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son makes fresh appeal

‘You have a murderer in Ireland’: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son makes fresh appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more