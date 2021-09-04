Woman punched in face by Cork man in 'completely unprovoked attack' 

A woman was punched in the face by a 38-year-old man in what was described as a completely unprovoked assault.

Garda Jamie O’Riordan of Watercourse Road garda station outlined the background to the assault – to which Stephen Daly pleaded guilty.

Garda O’Riordan said Stephen Daly of Killeens Place, Farranree, Cork, had been in a relationship with the woman.

“They went out socialising together on the night of December 14/15 2019 and on their return home to the defendant’s house he assaulted her in a completely unprovoked attack in the bedroom of the house.

“There was some kind of verbal argument prior to leaving the city centre which escalated when they returned to his home.

“She sustained bruising and swelling to the eyes,” Garda O’Riordan. She also sustained some other injuries.

Mahon Corkery defence barrister said there was a plea of guilty to the charge of assault causing harm.

A victim impact statement was not read out in court but Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin commented that the defendant’s plea of guilty was important to the victim. “It proves that everything she was saying was true,” the judge said.

Mr Corkery BL said that furthermore the injured party did not have the distress of having to get into the witness box to give evidence.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that medical and related treatment had left the injured party out of pocket to the amount of €1,100.

“And there is the insult she suffered – I am not putting a price on it. It is up to him to make a reasonable gesture to the lady he has insulted in this way,” he said.

The judge put sentencing back until September 29 for compensation.