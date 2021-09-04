Leaving Cert 2021: Cork city principal says 'important to recognise it is not all about the top students' 

THE Principal of Coláiste Chríost Rí praised their Leaving Cert students for their ‘exceptional’ set of results.

Padraig Mac An Rí said the school is thrilled with the results from their 118 Leaving Certificate students.

“From a school perspective, we are delighted with the results. We have an exceptional set of results.

"All the teachers are very proud. The students have done really well. They are now looking forward to moving on. We are thrilled,” he said.

The school principal mentioned some very impressive performances but highlighted his pride in all of the students.

“Three boys got 725 points which is a fantastic achievement," he said. "We had five boys who got over 600 points. 15 boys achieved over 550 points. 118 students received their Leaving Cert results. The results were very good.

"It is important to recognise that it is not all about the top students. They all did very well. A lot of students achieved their mark.

Students Conor O'Sullivan, Niall Lyons, and Matthew Kearney with Principal Padraig MacAn Ri at Colaiste Chriost Ri, Capwell Road, Cork. The trio attained a points score of 725 - Seven H1's. Picture: Larry Cummins.

“The day of the results is all about the boys. It is their day. They have worked hard to get the results. They are great ambassadors for their families and their school. We will wish them all the very best as they move forward. The work ethic and their determination to succeed are values to be admired. I am confident no matter what they go on to they will be successful,” he added.

Mr Mac An Rí said the students deserve great praise for coming through a very tough academic year in the build-up to the Leaving Certificate.

“The students went through a tough time. They had a very disrupted Leaving Certificate. They stuck with it. They did the work, they kept calm and they got the results thankfully. They have done us proud.”