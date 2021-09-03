Two car collision in city centre sees one person taken to hospital

One person was taken to hospital following a two-car collision in the city on Friday night.

Three units of the Cork City Fire Service responded to the incident which occurred on the Model Farm Road around 7.30pm.

Fire units from Ballincollig and Anglesea Street attended the scene and the emergency services reported no serious injuries although one person was taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

The fire service said airbags and seatbelts protected the drivers and any passengers involved in the incident.

