Leaving Certificate 2021: Fermoy students praised for exceptional results

Grainne Branagh, Martha Cosgrove, Sinead Murphy and Katie O'Flynn from Loreto Secondary school, Fermoy who all got 625 points in their leaving certs results . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Bohane

LEAVING Certificate students from Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy also achieved exceptional results.

Three of their students were awarded 7 H1s, seven students achieved over 600 points, while 36% of their students achieved over 500 points. School principal Orla Forde praised the students for their exceptional results. 

Ms Forde said the results are even more impressive considering the considerable challenge posed by Covid. 

“Their results are truly remarkable considering the significant challenge posed by the pandemic over the past two years. We had a great group of sixth years with a wide range of abilities. I am confident these results will provide the girls with a great start to the next stage of their lives. 

"We are particularly proud of the fact that a number of our students excelled nationally. Their level of achievement, right across the board is remarkable.

 Moya Keane, Hannah Fenton and Caitlin Duffy bfrom Loreto Secondary school, Fermoy who all got 613 points in their leaving certs results . Picture: Eddie O'Hare
 Moya Keane, Hannah Fenton and Caitlin Duffy bfrom Loreto Secondary school, Fermoy who all got 613 points in their leaving certs results . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Our Leaving Cert students this year were an exceptional group of young women. They were a hard-working, committed group who gave their all to the school and to their studies. 

"The way they managed their lockdown experience was an inspiration to us all. Despite the many distractions they faced, they managed to keep their heads together, stay calm, and soldier on. At all times they maintained their cheerfulness and positivity in keeping with the Loreto spirit. We are very proud of our students,” she added.

Ms Forde also praised the teachers for their support. “The results are well earned and well deserved. They are a testament to the commitment of their teachers who guided and nurtured students through their six years of Loreto Education including a significant period of teaching online.”

