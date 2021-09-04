Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 08:00

Cork frontline services to take part in National Services Day 

Cork frontline services to take part in National Services Day 

Members of Youghal Fire Brigade gather on Youghal’s Lighthouse Hill on September 5th, 2020, to mark Ireland’s National Service Day in recognition of all frontline services and to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during this time.Picture: John Hennessy

Mary Corcoran

Representatives from 25 frontline services in Cork are taking part in a parade to mark National Services Day today.

The annual event takes place on the first Saturday in September but was significantly scaled back last year owing to Covid restrictions, with no events open to the public.

This year, more than 50 vehicles from key frontline services including the fire service, civil defence and the ambulance service will take part in a parade of vehicles which will depart Cork city centre at 11am this morning, heading first to the northside, then travelling through the tunnel and driving west before returning to the city centre.

A flotilla of boats will also depart Monkstown.

Members of the public are being invited to view the parade which will be seen moving slowly through suburbs and under the flyovers, but are asked not to converge on the city centre and at all times obey all Covid guidelines.

The event has been organised by the Frontline Emergency and Security Services Eire Forum (FESSEF), with similar events taking place at other locations including Dublin.

Ger O'Dea, National Community Engagement Manager for the National Ambulance Service is involved with the team from a range of agencies which is bringing the interagency event to Cork.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O'Dea said that the event provides the opportunity to showcase the work of frontline services and volunteers, while also giving members of the public the opportunity to show their support for the services.

He said that while today's parade will feature the so-called blue light emergency services that it is important to remember the work being carried out by those less visible, including staff working in hospitals.

Read More

A rise in mental health problems is highlighted at Green Ribbon launch

More in this section

Leaving Certificate 2021: Fermoy students praised for exceptional results Leaving Certificate 2021: Fermoy students praised for exceptional results
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man to be sentenced for financial services fraud
'Unnecessary suffering': Cork mother charged with cruelty to daughter over 6-year period 'Unnecessary suffering': Cork mother charged with cruelty to daughter over 6-year period
emergency services
Two car collision in city centre sees one person taken to hospital

Two car collision in city centre sees one person taken to hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more