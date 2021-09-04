Cork frontline services to take part in National Services Day 

Representatives from 25 frontline services in Cork are taking part in a parade to mark National Services Day today.

The annual event takes place on the first Saturday in September but was significantly scaled back last year owing to Covid restrictions, with no events open to the public.

This year, more than 50 vehicles from key frontline services including the fire service, civil defence and the ambulance service will take part in a parade of vehicles which will depart Cork city centre at 11am this morning, heading first to the northside, then travelling through the tunnel and driving west before returning to the city centre.

A flotilla of boats will also depart Monkstown.

Members of the public are being invited to view the parade which will be seen moving slowly through suburbs and under the flyovers, but are asked not to converge on the city centre and at all times obey all Covid guidelines.

The event has been organised by the Frontline Emergency and Security Services Eire Forum (FESSEF), with similar events taking place at other locations including Dublin.

Ger O'Dea, National Community Engagement Manager for the National Ambulance Service is involved with the team from a range of agencies which is bringing the interagency event to Cork.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O'Dea said that the event provides the opportunity to showcase the work of frontline services and volunteers, while also giving members of the public the opportunity to show their support for the services.

He said that while today's parade will feature the so-called blue light emergency services that it is important to remember the work being carried out by those less visible, including staff working in hospitals.