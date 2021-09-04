Man to be sentenced for financial services fraud

A 46-year-old facing the prospect of a two-week trial by judge and jury on charges of financial services fraud has pleaded guilty to sample counts arising out of the investigation into the case which relates to sums of over €300,000.

Mervyn Tanner of Buttery Court, Market Square, Mallow, County Cork, was arraigned in front of a jury panel from which a jury was about to be sworn at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to several sample charges.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin told members of the jury panel that the pleas of guilty by Tanner had spared them a trial that would have taken up to two weeks.

Defence senior counsel James O’Mahony asked for sentencing to be adjourned until later in September so that the accused could put personal matters in order. The judge acceded to that application and remanded the accused on bail to appear for sentencing on September 28.

Bail conditions require the accused to sign on once a week at Mallow garda station and to surrender his passport and not apply for new travel documents.

In the original indictment, the amounts of money allegedly defrauded from injured parties referred to in the charges varied from €3,000 to €212,000. The time period refers to various dates from November 2010 to December 2015.

So far no background details have been given in court as to how the offences came to be committed. This evidence will be given at the sentencing hearing.