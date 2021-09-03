Man, 77, charged with sexually assaulting a girl

A book of evidence is to be prepared in the case against a 77-year-old Cork man charged with sexually assaulting a girl six times and one count of sexual exploitation of the child.

The matter was back before Cork District Court for the defence to decide if pleas of guilty or not guilty would be entered in respect of the various charges.

Defence solicitor, Eugene Murphy, said a book of evidence would be required in the case.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until October 4 to allow time for preparation and service of the book.

Financial statements were presented in court in support of an application for free legal aid and Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to that application.

Detective Garda Eimear Brennan charged the 77-year-old orginally with the seven different counts — six counts of sexually assaulting a girl in the period from April 2015 to August 2019.

The seventh count relates to July 6, 2018, where it is alleged that for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a child, the defendant offered to pay money to a child under the age of 18.

The complainant’s age was not given at the court hearing. None of the allegations giving rise to the charges were outlined.

Continuing bail conditions require the defendant to sign once a week at a garda station and have no contact — direct or indirect — with the alleged victim in the case.