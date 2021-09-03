Garda issue appeal for information on missing Cork teenager

An appeal for information about a missing teenage girl has been issued by Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Bridget O’Reilly, who has been missing from Glanmire, Co Cork since Wednesday 1 September.

A Garda spokesperson described Bridget as being approximately 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with long blonde hair.

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Mayfield on 021455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.