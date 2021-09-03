Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 15:27

Man rescued from famous Cork beauty spot in multi-agency operation

The man, who was fishing, slipped down the bank along the Scilly Walk and was unable to scramble back up. Pic Denis Scannell

Roisin Burke

A man was rescued in a multi-agency operation involving the RNLI, Gardaí, Fire Service and National Ambulance Service (NAS) when he slipped on a bank from the popular coastal walk in Kinsale.

The man, who was fishing, slipped down the bank along the Scilly Walk and was unable to scramble back up.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident and the RNLI sent a boat to pick up the man and bring him back to shore.

Back at the RNLI base the individual received a medical assessment to ensure he was in full health and no major injuries are currently being reported.

west corkkinsaleemergency services
