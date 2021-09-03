PICS: 'This is just the beginning' says Cork principal as students receive their Leaving Cert results

“This is just the beginning of the next chapter in their lives for this cohort of students”, said Coláiste an Chroí Naofa school principal Colm O Corcora after 92 students received their Leaving Certificate results this morning.

Staff member Tara Murphy with her twins Eoin and Colm and their friend Ciaran Aherne, after receiving their Leaving Cert results at Colaiste an Chroi Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Co Cork.

The principal of the Carrignavar based secondary school said the pupils right across the board were very happy with their Leaving Certificate results.

“There was great excitement on the school grounds this morning. The students are very happy. Right across the board, the results were excellent. They all got what they deserved and they did better than that.

"There were students running around the school looking for their teachers to share with them their good news. They have done themselves, their families, and their school proud,” he said.

Ellie Quinlan, Amy Twohig and Nicole Dalton, are all smiles after receiving their Leaving Cert results at Colaiste an Chroi Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Co Cork. Picture: David Keane.

This year’s Leaving Cert students were given the choice of accepting the accredited grades system or sitting the physical examination or both due to the stop-start nature of their last school year due to the global pandemic. The secondary school principal paid tribute to the ‘resilience’ of the students.

“They had a really difficult year. The Department of Education gave them the best opportunity they could to show what they are capable of. That is what they did. They showed what they are capable of. In this day and age, there are so many different paths to get them to where they want to be.

“They are a lovely bunch of kids. They are hugely resilient after coming through the year they did. They have plenty of attitude and that will take them a long way."

"If there is a student who didn’t get what they wanted they will sit down with the guidance councillor and they will plan out another pathway. That is the great thing about the current system. There are so many ways to get to where you want to go,” he added.

Adam Foley, Shauna Lynch and Jack Doyle after receiving their Leaving Cert results at Colaiste an Chroi Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Co Cork.

Leo Ring after achieving over 600 points in his Leaving Cert at Colaiste an Chroi Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Co Cork. Picture: David Keane.

The 92 pupils will now go on to the next stage of their life as they plot their next steps.

The principal was encouraged by the strong number of students who are taking up apprenticeships and internships.

“We have students going on to a wide range of future careers. Encouragingly about 9% of our students are taking up apprenticeships and internships. That is a really positive development.

“It was great to see the students again today. They have all become fine young men and women. This is just the beginning of the next chapter in their lives for this cohort of students. They all have a bright future ahead whatever route they want to go down,” he added.