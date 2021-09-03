Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 12:37

Dates announced for first confirmations in Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since 2019

Dates announced for first confirmations in Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since 2019

Bishop Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross said that these would be the first confirmations to be held in the Diocese since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as none were held in 2020. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

The Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross has announced the dates for the first confirmations to take place in the Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since the start of pandemic.

Following the Government announcement on an easing of current restrictions, Dr Paul Colton, announced that confirmation services, including some which had been postponed on two previous occasions, would now go ahead this month.

Bishop Colton said that these would be the first confirmations to be held in the Diocese since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as none were held in 2020.

In the Church of Ireland tradition, only the Bishop is permitted to carry out confirmations.

The first confirmations will take place next Friday at Kilgariffe Parish Church, Clonakilty for Kilgariffe Union.

Confirmations will be held at Abbestrewry Parish Church, Skibbereen for Abbeystrewry Union and also for Ballydehob Union next Saturday.

On Sunday, September 12 confirmations will take place at Saint Fachtna’s Cathedral, Rosscarbery for Ross Union, and at Saint Peter’s Church Bandon for Bandon Union.

Confirmations will take place at Saint Luke’s Church, Douglas for Douglas Union with Frankfield on Saturday, September 18 and at Saint Colman’s Cathedral, Cloyne for Cloyne Union and also for Youghal Union on Sunday, September 19.

On Saturday, September 25 confirmations will take place at Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral Cork for the Cathedral Parish and also for Cobh and Glanmire Union , and at Holy Trinity Church, Crosshaven for Crosshaven and Nohoval.

Finally, on Sunday, September 26, confirmations will take place at St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline for Carrigaline and Monkstown.

There will be restricted attendances at each in compliance with the new announcement from the Government.

The Bishop has also announced that three ordinations are also being held in September. Bishop Colton will ordain two deacons and one priest.

Read More

Date set for resumption of communions and confirmations in Cork

More in this section

File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. Issues identified at Cork nursing home which experienced extensive Covid-19 outbreak
More than 61,000 students receive Leaving Cert results amid record high grades More than 61,000 students receive Leaving Cert results amid record high grades
Ten new jobs created by growing Cork company Ten new jobs created by growing Cork company
religion
Cork student who received 8H1’s thanks granny who lit candles for support

Cork student who received 8H1’s thanks granny who lit candles for support

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more