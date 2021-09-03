Dates announced for first confirmations in Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since 2019

The Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross has announced the dates for the first confirmations to take place in the Diocese of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since the start of pandemic.

Following the Government announcement on an easing of current restrictions, Dr Paul Colton, announced that confirmation services, including some which had been postponed on two previous occasions, would now go ahead this month.

Bishop Colton said that these would be the first confirmations to be held in the Diocese since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as none were held in 2020.

In the Church of Ireland tradition, only the Bishop is permitted to carry out confirmations.

The first confirmations will take place next Friday at Kilgariffe Parish Church, Clonakilty for Kilgariffe Union.

Confirmations will be held at Abbestrewry Parish Church, Skibbereen for Abbeystrewry Union and also for Ballydehob Union next Saturday.

On Sunday, September 12 confirmations will take place at Saint Fachtna’s Cathedral, Rosscarbery for Ross Union, and at Saint Peter’s Church Bandon for Bandon Union.

Confirmations will take place at Saint Luke’s Church, Douglas for Douglas Union with Frankfield on Saturday, September 18 and at Saint Colman’s Cathedral, Cloyne for Cloyne Union and also for Youghal Union on Sunday, September 19.

On Saturday, September 25 confirmations will take place at Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral Cork for the Cathedral Parish and also for Cobh and Glanmire Union , and at Holy Trinity Church, Crosshaven for Crosshaven and Nohoval.

Finally, on Sunday, September 26, confirmations will take place at St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline for Carrigaline and Monkstown.

There will be restricted attendances at each in compliance with the new announcement from the Government.

The Bishop has also announced that three ordinations are also being held in September. Bishop Colton will ordain two deacons and one priest.