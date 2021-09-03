The Coronas announce Cork gig following release of new album

The Coronas have announced their first gig Leeside since the pandemic hit.

The band are set to play the Cork Opera House on Monday, December 6.

Initially an indie success story, the band built up a huge student following in the late naughties with anthems like ‘San Diego Song’ and ‘Heroes or Ghosts’.

Over the next 12 years they continued to develop musically and grow their audience to become one of Ireland’s biggest bands, selling out arenas, theatres and headlining festivals in the process.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, their world tour plans were scrapped and their album release was delayed.

The band released the album True Love Waits in August and managed to secure the number 1 spot in the album charts, outperforming Fontaines DC and Taylor Swift, while also becoming the fastest-selling Irish album of 2020.

Now, the band are ready to take centre stage again and will perform in front of their Cork fans in December.

Tickets are priced at €39 and are on sale from 10am on Thursday, September 9.