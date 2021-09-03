Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 09:03

Significant number of syphilis cases reported in Cork and Kerry

Significant number of syphilis cases reported in Cork and Kerry

41 cases of syphilist have been identified in the HSE South region this year. Pic: iStock

Mary Corcoran

An investigation into an increase in early infectious syphilis (EIS) cases in Ireland is continuing.

Earlier this summer, a national outbreak of early infectious syphilis (EIS) was declared with 242 cases reported nationally between January 1 and April 30.

A significant proportion of the cases were reported in Cork and Kerry (9 percent of all cases).

New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that the number of cases of EIS being reported is still continuing to rise, with 498 cases of EIS notified between January 1 and August 21, a 43% increase compared to the same time period in 2020 (349 cases).

The majority of cases have been notified in HSE-East (79%, 395 cases) however a significant proportion of cases have been reported in the HSE South with 39 cases notified in the same period (8 per cent of the total number of cases).

The HPSC said that historically in Ireland, EIS cases have been predominantly in men.

While the majority of cases remain in males, it said the proportion of cases among females has increased in recent years (4.5% in 2018 to 8% of cases reported to date in 2021).

The centre said that anyone with signs or symptoms of syphilis should be tested.

Free at home testing can be accessed for people in Cork and Kerry via sh24

Read More

Additional walk-in vaccine centres set for Cork this weekend

More in this section

Community service for man convicted on separate charges relating to street fight and carrying box-knife Community service for man convicted on separate charges relating to street fight and carrying box-knife
Significant rise in Covid cases being reported in some parts of Cork  Significant rise in Covid cases being reported in some parts of Cork 
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021 'Melodrama and overdramatics' in relation to Zappone controversy, Taoiseach says
cork healthhealth
Thousands of homes without power in Cork town due to fault 

Thousands of homes without power in Cork town due to fault 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more