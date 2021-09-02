Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 21:57

Thousands of homes without power in Cork town due to fault 

ESB Networks carrying out repair works. 

Thousands of homes are without power in Ballincollig this evening due to a fault.

According to ESB Networks, the fault is currently affecting 2,595 customers.

ESB Networks has apologised for the loss of supply and said it is currently working to repair the fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.

It is currently estimated that power should be restored around 22.45pm.

A smaller number of customers are also without power in the Kanturk area where a fault is affecting 36 customers. 

It is estimated power will be restored to those custimers at around 1.30am. 

