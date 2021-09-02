Community service for man convicted on separate charges relating to street fight and carrying box-knife

A Polish man has been ordered to work in the community instead of going to jail for causing trouble in Cork city.

He was convicted of public order charges arising out of a street fight and on another occasion carrying a box-knife.

Judge Olann Kelleher directed that the evidence in the cases against Krzysztof Sienicki of no fixed address in Cork should be given in his absence in July.

Now he has been brought before Cork District Court for sentencing.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the 35-year-old had been in Ireland for five years but had been out of work recently.

He said homeless services had accommodated him now at St. Vincent’s Hostel on Anglesea Terrace.

“He is not drinking now. I would ask you to consider getting him to do community service,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed and said the accused could do 200 hours of community service instead of four months in prison.

The facts of the case were summarised ahead of sentencing.

Garda Brian Barron said gardaí arrived at Lapp’s Quay, Cork, on February 24 2020 where they saw Sienicki acting suspiciously and nervously.

“He was attempting to leave the area on seeing the gardaí.

“During a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act he was found with a box-cutter knife with a sharp blade.

“I cautioned him and put a number of questions to him. Asked, ‘Why do you have the knife?’ he replied, ‘I was cutting carpet with friends last Saturday’,” Garda Barron testified.

He said he had all of his stuff with him because he was homeless and did not realise that he had the knife with him.

Judge Kelleher convicted the defendant of having the weapon.

In a second case, Garda Enda Cotter said that the following day he was on duty in Cork city centre and noticed that traffic was backing up. When he went to investigate he saw the accused and another man fighting in the middle of the road.

“I saw him punching another man,” Garda Cotter said of Sienicki, adding, “He was very abusive – shouting in Polish.”

Arising out of that incident, Judge Olann Kelleher convicted him of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.