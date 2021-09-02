Significant rise in Covid cases being reported in some parts of Cork 

There has been a significant rise in the number of cases of Covid-19 being reported in some parts of Cork, with two areas now reporting incidence rates of the virus above the national average.

That is according to the latest data from the Covid-19 data hub, which details the 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 for each local electoral area (LEA) in the country up to August 30.

It shows that the Cork City North West LEA had the highest incidence of the virus in the county at 552.4 per 100k of the population, with 222 cases reported there in the period.

Last week, 187 cases had been reported in the same LEA for the previous 14 day period.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA had the second highest incidence of the virus at 548.5 per 100k of the population, with 123 cases reported - an almost doubling of the number of cases reported last week (70).

The Cork City North East LEA had an incidence rate of 498 with 210 cases reported, up slightly from 209 cases last week, while the Midleton LEA had a rate of 466.5 per 100k of the population with 212 cases reported, down from 221 cases last week).

Last week, the Kanturk LEA had the highest 14-day incidence of the virus at 501.3 with 125 cases reported there, This week 109 cases were reported in the Kanturk LEA which had an incidence of 437.1.

149 cases were reported in Bandon-Kinsale where the incidence is 399.8 per 100k of the population.

Cobh LEA reported 116 cases and has an incidence of 340 while Cork City South East reported 145 cases and has an incidence of 338.9.

Skibbereen-West Cork LEA reported an incidence of 326.9 with 99 cases reported, a significant rise on last week when 64 cases had been reported for the previous 14-day period.

Mallow LEA-5 had a 14-day incidence rate of 312.1 per 100k of the population with 91 cases, up from 79 cases last week.

146 cases were reported in Cork City South West where the incidence was 310.3, and 114 cases were reported in Macroom where the incidence was 309.4.

There was 116 cases in the Cork City South Central LEA where the incidence was 300.

In the Carrigaline LEA, 92 cases were reported and the incidence was 261.8. This is a drop from last week when 119 cases were reported for the previous 14 days.

The Fermoy LEA reported the lowest 14-day incidence at 164.8 with 60 cases reported, a decrease on the 86 cases reported for the previous 14 day period.