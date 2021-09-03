Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Guitar festival to make Clon return

Guitar festival to make Clon return

The Clonakilty International Guitar Festival returns this September 10th – 19th for its 17th iteration. The programme welcomes John Spillane, John Francis Flynn, Windings, Dani Larkin, Clare Sands, Pretty Happy, Kyle Macaulay & Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine, Red Sun Alert and many, many more; and virtual premieres of work from Eve Clague, Joshua Burnside & Laura Quirke, Lonely and the Moose, Myles O’Reilly. Pictured: John Spillane

Breda Graham

The Clonakilty International Guitar Festival makes a return next week for its 17th iteration.

Organisers are attempting to once again electrify the streets and crash the internet of the coastal town with the sound of six strings from September 10-19.

It comes after the Government’s recent announcement confirmed details of the next phase of reopening society.

From September 6, organised indoor events and mass gatherings will be permitted to reopen up to 60% capacity and 75% of outdoor capacity for those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

Where people attending these events have mixed immunity status, the capacity limit will be 50%, subject to appropriate protective measures including social distancing between groups and face masks.

For indoor live music, drama, live entertainment, and sporting events, audiences should be fully seated.

Restrictions will then move to a model of ‘personal responsibility’ in October with final Covid-19 restrictions set to be lifted, including limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and the certification of vaccination or immunity as a prerequisite for access to events.

Clonakilty Guitar Festival.
Clonakilty Guitar Festival.

For 10 days, the festival promises to celebrate the virtuosos, the three-chord heroes, the freak-out noiseniks and the bedroom noodlers.

Joined by some of Ireland’s most well-known independent musicians, the festival will stage outdoor performances, virtual premieres, and hybrid gigs.

The programme welcomes John Spillane, John Francis Flynn, Windings, Dani Larkin, Clare Sands, Pretty Happy, Kyle Macaulay and Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine, Red Sun Alert and includes virtual premieres of work from Eve Clague, Joshua Burnside and Laura Quirke, Lonely and the Moose, and Myles O’Reilly.

The outdoor Guitartown Cinema is a new addition to the festival this year and allows audiences to experience the online festival in a way that recreates the communal atmosphere of pre-pandemic gatherings.

To explore the full programme and book tickets visit www.clonguitarfest.com

Read More

Marathon effort sees funds raised for Courtmacsherry RNLI

More in this section

Community service for man convicted on separate charges relating to street fight and carrying box-knife Community service for man convicted on separate charges relating to street fight and carrying box-knife
Significant rise in Covid cases being reported in some parts of Cork  Significant rise in Covid cases being reported in some parts of Cork 
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021 'Melodrama and overdramatics' in relation to Zappone controversy, Taoiseach says
cork festivals
Thousands of homes without power in Cork town due to fault 

Thousands of homes without power in Cork town due to fault 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more