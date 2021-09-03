Guitar festival to make Clon return

The Clonakilty International Guitar Festival makes a return next week for its 17th iteration.

Organisers are attempting to once again electrify the streets and crash the internet of the coastal town with the sound of six strings from September 10-19.

It comes after the Government’s recent announcement confirmed details of the next phase of reopening society.

From September 6, organised indoor events and mass gatherings will be permitted to reopen up to 60% capacity and 75% of outdoor capacity for those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

Where people attending these events have mixed immunity status, the capacity limit will be 50%, subject to appropriate protective measures including social distancing between groups and face masks.

For indoor live music, drama, live entertainment, and sporting events, audiences should be fully seated.

Restrictions will then move to a model of ‘personal responsibility’ in October with final Covid-19 restrictions set to be lifted, including limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and the certification of vaccination or immunity as a prerequisite for access to events.

Clonakilty Guitar Festival.

For 10 days, the festival promises to celebrate the virtuosos, the three-chord heroes, the freak-out noiseniks and the bedroom noodlers.

Joined by some of Ireland’s most well-known independent musicians, the festival will stage outdoor performances, virtual premieres, and hybrid gigs.

The programme welcomes John Spillane, John Francis Flynn, Windings, Dani Larkin, Clare Sands, Pretty Happy, Kyle Macaulay and Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine, Red Sun Alert and includes virtual premieres of work from Eve Clague, Joshua Burnside and Laura Quirke, Lonely and the Moose, and Myles O’Reilly.

The outdoor Guitartown Cinema is a new addition to the festival this year and allows audiences to experience the online festival in a way that recreates the communal atmosphere of pre-pandemic gatherings.

To explore the full programme and book tickets visit www.clonguitarfest.com