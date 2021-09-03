Cork hotelier wants more to assist garda unit tackle insurance fraud

A CORK hotelier says the introduction of a new garda office to tackle fraud must be accompanied by other steps.

Michael Magner of the Vienna Woods Hotel is the chairman of the insurance committee of the Irish Hotels Federation.

In welcoming the introduction of the Insurance Fraud Coordination Office, he said that there are other elements which must be tackled to help address insurance fraud.

He said: “This is a welcome step forward but unfortunately premiums continue to soar and soar. After wages, insurance is our biggest cost.” He said that the concentration needs to turn now to reform of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, which was included in the Programme for Government.

Earlier this year, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment invited submissions from interested parties to a public consultation on enhancing and reforming the PIAB.

In its call for submissions, the department said: “The overarching objective in seeking to enhance and reform PIAB is to bring more cases within PIAB’s ambit and reduce the number of cases and time involved in progressing to litigation.”

And Mr Magner also said that an area which needs to be looked at is duty of care, which he said needs to be “re-calibrated”, if, for example, someone falls in an area where there was a warning about a wet floor.

“Care needs also to be shared by the person who has the injury.”

The Insurance Fraud Coordination Office will be under the control of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

In March, a man was arrested was arrested in Cork by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau investigating allegations of insurance fraud. He was released without charge and a file was prepared for the DPP.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has welcomed the establishment of the office.

Eoin McCambridge, Managing Director of McCambridge’s of Galway and director of the Alliance said: “The Alliance has been campaigning for the establishment of a Garda insurance fraud unit from Day One and we warmly welcome today’s news. It marks a major step in the battle against insurance fraud, formalising as it does a structured and streamlined approach by the Gardaí. It will act as a significant deterrent to anyone considering making a fictitious or exaggerated claim.” Peter Boland, Director of the Alliance said “The establishment of IFCO is the first step in the eradication of the scourge of insurance fraud.”