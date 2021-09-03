Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Eileen celebrates 100th birthday with visit from county champions

Eileen O’Connell celebrates her 100th birthday with the Cork SHC trophy and, from left, Blackrock hurlers Mark and Shane O’Keeffe,her godson and club stalwart Mossy Duggan, Eoin O’Farrell, and Ian O’Keeffe. Pic: George Hatchell

Roisin Burke

CELEBRATING 100 years, Eileen O’Connell, the daughter of Irish heavyweight champion boxer Pakey O’Mahony, said hard work and humble spirit are the secret to her long life.

Eileen’s father also trained Blackrock Hurling Club and went on to train the Cork team, with All-Ireland success in 1926 and 1928.

“My father was world-renowned, but he always stood in the background, I like that. I like people who are just themselves. Genuine and humble.

“If you are a nice person and do nice things, that is what makes life good.”

Eileen said she had a great 100th birthday and was delighted with her letter from President Michael D Higgins.

Eileen O Connell with her certificate from President Michael D Higgins pictured with her Godson Mossy Duggan who organised the visit of the Sean Og Murphy Cup pic George Hatchell
Eileen, the mother of four sons and a daughter, said she has a lot of great memories. “I was married to Michael O’Connell. He was an optician but is no longer with us. My husband was a great man.”

Eileen thanked all the people, friends and family, who made her 100th birthday “such a good day.”

