Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 19:50

Sentencing adjourned in case against Cork pub that tampered with ESB electricity meter

Sentencing adjourned in case against Cork pub that tampered with ESB electricity meter

SENTENCING was adjourned until September 28 in the case against a Cork pub on charges related to tampering with an electricity meter. The case against Waxy O’Connor’s of Marlboro Street, Cork, was back before Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

SENTENCING was adjourned until September 28 in the case against a Cork pub on charges related to tampering with an electricity meter. The case against Waxy O’Connor’s of Marlboro Street, Cork, was back before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said: “There is a large amount of compensation to be paid back to the ESB. ESB Networks needed meter reading to be done, which took a considerable period of time.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until the end of the month.

Guilty pleas were previously admitted on behalf of Waxy O’Connor’s Ltd that, on a date unknown between November 27, 2012, and January 31, 2014, at the licensed premises on Marlboro Street, Cork, it unlawfully interfered with an ESB electricity meter .

The second count was of failing to take steps to discontinue an under-registering of electricity, contrary to the Energy (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2012.

The particulars state that between January 31, 2014, and January 21, 2019, Waxy O’Connor’s Ltd, being a registered consumer of electricity and having reasonable grounds for believing that an electricity meter was not duly registering the quantity of electricity being supplied to its premises, by reason of the electricity meter being interfered with, failed to take all reasonable steps that such interference was discontinued.

More in this section

Joshua Allen to appeal conviction for drug possession Joshua Allen to appeal conviction for drug possession
Suspended sentence for former soldier who threatened to kill Cork business owner Suspended sentence for former soldier who threatened to kill Cork business owner
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. 'He got involved in this scam via Facebook': Cork man (76) pleads guilty to money-laundering charges
cork court
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021

'Melodrama and overdramatics' in relation to Zappone controversy, Taoiseach says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more