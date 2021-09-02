Sentencing adjourned in case against Cork pub that tampered with ESB electricity meter

SENTENCING was adjourned until September 28 in the case against a Cork pub on charges related to tampering with an electricity meter. The case against Waxy O’Connor’s of Marlboro Street, Cork, was back before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said: “There is a large amount of compensation to be paid back to the ESB. ESB Networks needed meter reading to be done, which took a considerable period of time.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until the end of the month.

Guilty pleas were previously admitted on behalf of Waxy O’Connor’s Ltd that, on a date unknown between November 27, 2012, and January 31, 2014, at the licensed premises on Marlboro Street, Cork, it unlawfully interfered with an ESB electricity meter .

The second count was of failing to take steps to discontinue an under-registering of electricity, contrary to the Energy (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2012.

The particulars state that between January 31, 2014, and January 21, 2019, Waxy O’Connor’s Ltd, being a registered consumer of electricity and having reasonable grounds for believing that an electricity meter was not duly registering the quantity of electricity being supplied to its premises, by reason of the electricity meter being interfered with, failed to take all reasonable steps that such interference was discontinued.