'Melodrama and overdramatics' in relation to Zappone controversy, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there has been "melodrama and over-dramatics" in the reaction to the Katherine Zappone controversy.

Mr Martin has brushed off suggestions that Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney should resign over the affair amid claims it was "overshadowing" the work of Government.

He said it was "not comparable" to the controversy which saw former Fianna Fail agriculture minster Barry Cowen resign last year.

He said: "I don't think the situations are comparable. Minister Coveney has already written to the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, saying he wants to go before them again to fully address any issues that still arise or need to be addressed.

"And answer any queries that the members of that committee have in relation to the appointment of Katherine Zappone.

"I was surprised early this morning, listening to the debate that somehow people have forgotten the core reason behind the decision.

"The fact that something is a distraction on its own doesn't merit any action of the sort you're suggesting."

After reading from his speech at the time of Mr Cowen's dismissal, the Taoiseach said the difference was that the former minister was not prepared to address the allegations publicly.

"It is my view that Deputy Cowen had an obligation to come before the house" he said.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said he will not consider his position amid ongoing controversy over Ms Zappone's appointment as UN special envoy, a role she has since turned down.

Mr Cowen told RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Thursday: "I was told that this issue was dominating the public domain and was getting in the way of Government business. Some would argue this is getting in the way of Government business too."

The Taoiseach, however, said it was time for "balance and perspective", with the country facing bigger challenges in terms of Covid-19 and the housing crisis.

He said: "I'm very clear about this. I think there's a bit of melodrama and over-dramatics about the whole thing. That's where I'm personally coming to this issue from."

He added: "The bottom line was I asked the minister in my Cabinet to go before the Dail, to clarify issues of significant importance that we raised.

"The minister decided he wasn't going to do that, he wanted to go another way. It's not directly comparable to this."

The Taoiseach suggested that some journalists wanted "to let the story run".

"I don't think it's at the scale that you think it's at. I genuinely don't" he added.

EARLIER:

Simon Coveney said gardaí investigated after his mobile phone was hacked in 2020.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, in a letter sent on Thursday to the Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee Charlie Flanagan, said that his phone was "compromised" last year.

He says that his hacked phone was used to contact other European foreign ministers.

Simon Coveney said gardaí investigated after his mobile phone was hacked in 2020.

Earlier, Leo Varadkar said he will not consider his position over the Katherine Zappone affair as he insisted the controversy is not "overshadowing" the work of Government.

The Tánaiste said on Thursday that both he and Mr Coveney "accept our responsibility" over their handling of the affair.

In the letter, Mr Coveney tells the committee: "Some of my foreign minister colleagues across Europe were contacted using my phone's identity as a front during that hacking incident.

"I believe the matter was dealt with swiftly and thoroughly by my department and the Gardaí from whom I take ongoing advice."

"As a result of this incident and others, I work on the basis that very few telecommunications are completely secure," he said.

Earlier this week, the Garda Press Office declined to say whether gardaí had investigated a hack on Mr Coveney's phone.

In the letter, Mr Coveney denies he was trying to keep messages secret and offers to come before the committee to answer questions.

He said: "It was me who told the committee that the Tánaiste had raised the upcoming Zappone appointment with me by text and this has been shown to be completely consistent with what the Tánaiste's text messages show.

"What I did not know in the committee was why the Tánaiste had initiated this text conversation."

Mr Coveney says that he was "completely honest" with members of the committee about his interactions with Mr Varadkar.

"I accept that the Tánaiste's text to me shows he was aware of the special envoy position in his opening question to me and that the process of appointment was near completion."

Mr Coveney tells the committee that it is "plain wrong" to suggest he was trying to keep texts secret and rejects the idea that he misled the committee.

Speaking on Thursday evening, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that Mr Coveney had been "misleading" during his committee appearance.

"It's very clear that he was less than forthcoming and in fact he was misleading in the testimony that he gave to the committee, so he needs to correct to that. I think we need now a full and honest account of how all of this happened."

"I think we also need a full explanation in respect of these texts and the deleting of these texts. The minister obviously will have to set out his stall in respect of the hacking of his phone," she said.

Asked whether the party is calling on Mr Coveney to resign, or is considering putting forward a no-confidence motion in the foreign affairs minister, Ms McDonald said that the party wanted him to come before the committee.

"I think he firstly he needs to come in and give a full account of himself."

"We want answers. We will want the full, unvarnished facts placed on the table," she said.

Speaking in Newry earlier on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said the appointment of Ms Zappone as a UN special envoy on freedom of expression "wasn't handled in the right way".

He said: "I don't think it's being overshadowed. It's certainly a shadow, but I don't think it's overshadowing what is a really important day for the Government, for the country."

Former agriculture minister Barry Cowen said his own sacking, related to a historic drink-driving offence, had happened because it was distracting the work of Government, and he suggested the Zappone controversy is doing the same.

Mr Cowen said: "I was told that this issue was dominating the public domain and was getting in the way of Government business. Some would argue this is getting in the way of Government business too."

On Ms Zappone's appointment, Mr Varadkar said: "It wasn't handled in the right way. Unlike other special envoys, it was politically sensitive because she was a former Cabinet member.

"There was a responsibility on Simon or me, or both of us, to inform the Taoiseach and Minister (Eamon) Ryan in advance. We didn't do that. That's essentially what happened, and we need to ensure that doesn't happen again."

The Tánaiste denied that it reflected badly on the Foreign Affairs Minister that while he himself has released text messages related to the appointment, Mr Coveney had deleted his, saying he had done so because his phone was hacked.

Mr Varadkar said: "The difficulty is I suppose, Simon, when he was making his account to the committee, had deleted the texts.

"I still had them, so I was able to jog my memory and remember what had happened or not."

The Tánaiste said there would not be sanctions for the freedom of information (FOI) officer who failed to release the text messages when requested by journalists.

He said: "Because I was away and my senior staff were away, I wasn't asked whether I had any messages on my phone.

He said procedures will be put in place to avoid a repeat of the situation, but he added this could mean "delays" to the FOI process.

On Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said any records related to Government business are "normally retained".

On Wednesday, Mr Varadkar released a series of text messages exchanged between himself, Mr Coveney and Ms Zappone ahead of the party.

The texts reveal conversations about Ms Zappone's controversial appointment as a UN special envoy, a role which she later relinquished.

The exchange shows Mr Varadkar was asked by Ms Zappone about her appointment 11 days before Cabinet met to approve her for the role.

It also emerged that Mr Varadkar and Ms Zappone discussed the role during the Merrion Hotel event in July.

On Thursday Mr Varadkar said the first he had heard of the Zappone appointment was in a text from Mr Coveney on July 19.

Mr Cowen said members of his party are beginning to feel that Fine Gael ministers are being treated more favourably than previous Fianna Fail ministers who had endured similar controversies.

Asked about the reaction of Mr Martin to the row, Mr Cowen said: "The Taoiseach acknowledged the text and information contained therein relating to Government business should not be deleted, but doesn't allude to the fact about the startling information that's contained within those texts."