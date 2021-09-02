Cork musician had a novel idea in lockdown

A CORK musician has used his downtime during lockdown to indulge in his passion for writing and has completed the third volume of his very own fantasy adventure series that has allowed him to let his imagination run wild.

Niall O’Riordan has been a professional musician for the last 35 years.

However, with the pandemic impacting live music for the past 18 months, he found the time to indulge in his love for writing using the stories he used to tell his children as inspiration for his own book series.

Now aged 29, 26 and 12, the Fermoy native said his children had been encouraging him to write down his tremendous tales.

The books incorporate real historical figures in action, blended with magic suspense and humour.

“It’s a gang of adventurous monks of Ardmore who have to save the world a few times. They meet up with some historical characters along the way and some magical creatures,” he explained.

“There’s a bit of everything in it. It’s kind of science fiction and fantasy and adventure.” Last Spring, Niall released the first volume of his fantasy adventure series, The Monks Of Ardmore, which is based on stories he used to tell his children.

The second volume came in the summer of 2020 and his latest, titled ‘The Monks of Ardmore III: Elvis, Amelia, The Dragon and The Goo’ is available now.

While he first started on the books in 2019, lockdown gave Niall the time to finally put pen to paper and concentrate on completing the books.

“I am supposed to be a musician but there hasn’t been an awful lot of work, so I had all of these stories in my head, I just never had time to put them down.

Niall O’Riordan who turned to writing during the lockdown, is set to release the third book in his adventure series. The latest book will be available locally in Fermoy bookshops from early September and is available now on Amazon.

“So, I found the time with the lack of gigs over the last year and a half.”

The ideas for the books flooded onto the page when he began the writing process which involved setting off with a stack of paper and a pen and letting his imagination run wild.

“I just go somewhere nice with a bunch of paper and a pen and start writing and it would write itself pretty much,” he said.

“It’s sort of almost like reading a book. It sort of writes itself so you can give yourself surprises while you’re writing. It’s really enjoyable and surprising and exciting."

Often, he said, he doesn’t know himself what the next plot twist will be or what the next page will bring.

“I can be working towards something, but it often twists.” He said he has a “fairly wild” imagination which can be seen in all three books.

Now living in Glanworth, Niall he “loves” the writing process and already has ideas for a fourth book.

“It sort of takes over your life. You find yourself thinking about the book when you should be thinking about other things.

The books, which are recommended for "readers from nine to infinity" are available locally in Fermoy and are on sale in The Coffee House, MJ Hanelys and Fermoy Books.

An e-book version is also available globally on Amazon.