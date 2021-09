A teenager has being referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme, after being arrested in relation to a car break-in in Cork overnight.

A statement from the Garda Press Office outlined that Gardaí attended the scene of a theft from a vehicle that occurred outside a premises in the Whitechurch area of County Cork at approximately 6:30am this morning, Thursday.

The Garda spokesperson said some belongings were taken from the vehicle, but no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“One male, aged in his teens, was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.”