Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 12:24

Man confesses to Cork city robbery; Woman (50) knocked off bike in early hours

Liam Heylin

A young man has confessed to a robbery charge arising out of a reported attack on a 50-year-old woman cycling to work very early in the morning in Cork City.

The matter had been adjourned a number of times at Cork District Court, but on its first mention at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, defence barrister, Alan O’Dwyer, said the accused man had signed a plea of guilty to the robbery charge.

Remanded in custody 

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin put sentencing back until September 7 at the circuit court. The defendant, Stephen Mahon, was remanded in custody until Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork City, had been given bail terms at the High Court, having been refused in Cork District Court. Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said previously that while this was so, the defendant had not been able to satisfy all the terms of the High Court bail.

On her way to work in early hours 

It was previously alleged that the complainant was on her way to a cleaning job in the early hours of the morning at the time of the incident.

In the initial bail application, it was alleged that the defendant pushed the woman off her bike and punched her in the face when she was on the ground and that she was then robbed of her bicycle.

Detective Garda James Bugler said that the principle ground for the objection was the seriousness of the allegation.

The detective said the victim of the robbery was working as a cleaner and was on her way to work at Wilton shopping centre at 3.45am.

“It is alleged that the injured party was cycling to work when the suspect ran after her, pushed her to the ground, knocking her off her bicycle, and that he then threw a punch at her.”

The robbery charge relates to 3.45am on Thursday, May 20 at Sarsfield Road, Bishopstown, Cork City, and a bicycle valued €749 owned by the woman.

cork crimecork court
