Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 20:49

Additional walk-in vaccine centres set for Cork this weekend

Pictured People que up outside Croke Park walk in Vaccination centre in Dublin today. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Breda Graham

Further walk-in vaccinations will be available at vaccination centres in Cork over the next few days as the last phase vaccination rollout in the city and county continues.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at walk-in clinics which are scheduled across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Those eligible can receive their jab from 5pm to 8pm at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, September 3; from 9.15am to 3.30pm at Clonakilty vaccination centre and from 9.15am to 3.30pm at Bantry vaccination centre on Saturday, September 4; and from 1pm to 4pm at City Hall, 9.15am to 3.30pm at Clonakilty, 9.15am to 3.30pm at Bantry and 9.15am to 10.15 am at Mallow vaccination centre on Sunday, September 5.

Ciara Ni Faolain and Mairead Murphy at work in the pharmacy at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Vaccination Centre. Pic: Larry Cummins.
Ciara Ni Faolain and Mairead Murphy at work in the pharmacy at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Vaccination Centre. Pic: Larry Cummins.

This will be the fifth weekend of walk-in vaccinations that have been made available in Cork.

The walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over. Anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult, and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation and photo ID.

Those waiting for a second dose can attend even if they received their first dose with their GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre.

Sinead Horgan, vaccination project lead with the South-South West Hospital Group, said that there has been an enthusiastic reception from Cork people so far to the walk-in clinics.

While the majority of the population is now vaccinated, it is encouraging that these walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be popular with members of the public of all ages.

"We encourage anyone still considering getting their vaccine to come along, walk-in and get their vaccine in a safe setting, with a warm welcome from our friendly staff,” she said.

Peggy Horan, vaccination project lead with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said the team at all vaccination centres are looking forward to welcoming people to the walk-in clinics, and will be available to give any reassurance needed about the vaccination process.

We have found that it suits many people to be able to simply walk into a clinic without needing to register.

“Now that we’re in the last phase of the vaccine roll-out, we want to make it as easy as possible for anyone who hasn’t had a chance to get their vaccine yet to do so. We’re seeing people from all age-groups at walk-in clinics, are we are delighted to be able to give them their vaccine in a safe, efficient way,” she said.

