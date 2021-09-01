Frontline staff in Cork set to take part in cycle remembering those who have passed away due to Covid

Frontline medical staff in Cork are set to take part in a cycle of remembrance which aims to raise funds for those impacted by the pandemic and remember those who have lost their lives.

ICU doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and other hospitals across the country, as well as hospice staff, paramedics and gardaí will take part in the cycle to honour the over 7,000 lives lost to the virus in an all-Ireland ICU4U charity cycle memorial even which begins tomorrow.

The event aims to raise €150k for ALONE, Aware, Aware NI and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

The ICU4U cycle will see small teams of ICU doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, other healthcare staff and gardaí depart from hospitals in Cork, Belfast, Galway, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford and pass through as many community hospitals as possible en route to the Memorial Gardens at Islandbridge in Dublin, collecting white roses along the way to represent lives lost to the virus.

At the end of the cycle on Friday, September 3, a brief commemoration ceremony will be held in line with public health restrictions and on Saturday, September 4 members of the public will be invited to visit the commemoration site to take a white rose and remember a loved one and to make a charitable donation if they so wish.

The event follows on from last year’s ICU4U fundraising cycle when doctors, nurses and staff from Ireland’s Intensive Care Units (ICU) successfully raised €120,000 for the charities.

Organiser of ICU4U and Consultant Intensivist at CUH ICU, Dr Patrick Seigne, said: “My colleagues and I working in the ICU, hospitals, hospices, nursing homes and other frontline services have witnessed incredible tragedy over the past year because of Covid-19, so we’ve come together to do a remembrance event for the victims and their families.”

He said that he hopes the cycle will raise much needed funds for the chosen charities that support vulnerable people in society, including older people, those in nursing homes, those experiencing anxiety and mental illness and cancer patients.