Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Motorist facing trial for 'driving without due care and attention' following fatal incident in Cork

Liam Heylin

A 71-year-old motorist faces trial by judge and jury on a charge of driving without due care and attention causing the death of his passenger – his 96-year-old aunt.

The fatal incident that gave rise to the charge occurred one year ago in the Youghal area.

Mieczyslaw Persinski of Westpark, Midleton, County Cork, is charged with driving without due care and attention causing the death of Celina Gos on July 31 2020 on the public highway on the N25 at Burgess, Youghal, County Cork.

Defence barrister, Ben Shorten, applied for a senior counsel to be appointed in the case. Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin acceded to that application. 

Mr Shorten BL explained that the allegation in the case was that the motorist was turning right into a petrol station when the incident occurred and his aunt was fatally injured.

Judge Ó Donnabháin adjourned the case for trial on September 23.

