Blackpool SouthDoc set to reopen next week

A Cork TD has welcomed a “positive first step” for residents of the northside with the reopening of the SouthDoc Blackpool centre.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said it will make “a huge difference for people”.

The reopening was confirmed in a letter received by Deputy Gould through an FOI request which stated that the centre would reopen on Monday, September 6.

“It’s a huge victory because they sent an email last October saying they wouldn’t be opening so it just shows you what’s possible when a community gets together.

“We couldn’t do any protest because of Covid so we were very restricted in what we could do but we ran a great campaign.

“They [SouthDoc] were adamant and they told the HSE that they wouldn’t be reopening so when people get organised and get together you can make changes and get results,” he said.

Deputy Gould said that the focus will now be to have “full services for the northside with a return to the full capacity that they had” with SouthDoc set to open under reduced hours.

“I have noted in the official letter I’ve seen the proposed reduced hours and staffing in the Blackpool facility. I’ve written to the HSE today to seek an assurance that this will only be temporary and we will get our full service back,” he said.

He said that the community has “sent out a clear message that the northside won’t allow our services to be closed and we won’t be neglected any longer”.