Online reporting mechanism launched for people who have had intimate images shared without their consent

PEOPLE who have had intimate images of them shared without their consent can make an online report about it.

The new Hotline.ie/report facility is being launched today alongside a new campaign aimed at combating the sharing of such images. The reporting facility will help get the images and footage removed from the internet.

The campaign is being launched by the Minister of State for Civil and Criminal Law, Hildegarde Naughton, and founder and CEO of Goss Media, Alexandra Ryan.

A conviction for sharing such images can lead to up to seven years in prison, under Coco’s Law, Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act, which was enacted on 10 February 2021.

Minister of State for Civil and Criminal Justice, Hildegarde Naughton TD, said: “Sharing an intimate image of someone without their consent is abhorrent, and can have long-lasting and harmful emotional and mental health effects. Sharing or threatening to share intimate images is a form of abuse, and there are no excuses for it. Motivations don’t matter.

“If you share an intimate image without consent, you share in the abuse and there is legislation in place with appropriate punitive measures that will challenge the actions of these abusers.”

She also said: “Coco's Law represents a big step forward in tackling harassment and harmful communications and this campaign is about raising awareness of various aspects of this legislation. Abusers can often use the threat of sharing intimate images as an element of coercive control in relationships.

"The message must and will be heard that sharing or threatening to share intimate images it will not be tolerated under any circumstances both by the law and by wider society.”

Research commissioned by the Department of Justice found that one adult in 20 claims to have had an intimate image of themselves shared to an online or social media site without consent. This rises to one in 10 among 18-24 and 25-37 year olds.

The awareness campaign also includes a number of new videos and social media assets, as well as a 30-second advertisement developed by creative agency TBWA, which will be running on video on demand, Youtube, and other social media platforms.