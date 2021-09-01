Derry Girls actor full of gratitude for CUH staff and patients for 'minding her'

Cork actor Siobhán McSweeney, well known for her role in Derry Girls, who broke her leg in West Cork recently, has been released from hospital.

The actor has been in West Cork filming the adaptation of Graham Norton’s book ‘Holding’ in West Cork since late July.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, 'Holding' centres on Sergeant PJ Collins played by Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill.

When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, Sgt Collins, “a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work” is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career.

Taking to Twitter, Siobhán announced her release from hospital with an abundance of praise and gratitude for the staff and patients of Cork University Hospital.

Tweeting her thanks, the Derry Girls actor said: “thank you SO MUCH to the patients and staff of CUH for minding me so well these past few weeks. I’ve had the very best of care, from laughing with the cleaners, to crying with the deeply capable and caring nurses.”

Now that Ive made my jailbreak, can I just say thank you SO MUCH to the patients and staff of @CUH_Cork for minding me so well these past few weeks. I’ve had the very best of care, from laughing with the cleaners, to crying with the deeply capable and caring nurses,1/ pic.twitter.com/7suY4GptsX — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) September 1, 2021

On August 25, Siobhán tweeted to say she had broken her leg, but despite this, appeared to be in jovial form.

“Who has two thumbs and a broken leg? ME I’m grand. I’m getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and Drs here. Holding production have been extraordinary in allowing me to recover and I’m excited to return to set.”

So. Who has two thumbs and a broken leg? ME I’m grand. I’m getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and drs here. #Holding production have been extraordinary in allowing me to recover and I’m excited to return to set. Don’t forget to tune into #exploringNI tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aAWtAmz5kO — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) August 25, 2021

As part of the Holding production, Siobhán plays the vulnerable, messy Bríd Riordan. Bríd had been due to marry Tommy before his untimely disappearance.

Siobhan McSweeney in Holding

Commenting on the series before production McSweeney said she is delighted to be part of the project.

“I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork,” she said.