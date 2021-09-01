Cork Sports Partnership weight-loss classes to return indoors

CORK Sports Partnership’s Project WeightLoss is set to return to indoor venues later this month.

The 12-week programme has been developed by the HSE locally, Leisureworld Cork, and Cork Sports Partnership and will take place at seven locations in Co Cork.

An online option will also be available for those in other parts of the city and county.

The indoor locations include Mallow, Ballintotis, Carrigaline, Farranree/The Glen, Douglas, Ballineen, and Beara.

The twice-weekly classes are delivered by exercise professionals, who receive further training from the HSE, LeisureWold Cork, and Cork Sports Partnership on programme content and delivery.

The classes consist of structured exercise sessions, appropriate to participants’ needs and ability in a fun and supportive environment.

Following the announcement on the easing of restrictions on indoor activities, Eoin Kaar, project lead for the WellComm Active Initiative with the Cork Sports Partnership, said it will be great to offer the classes in an indoor setting.

“The small group settings allow participants to get to know one another and offer their support and encouragement throughout. It has a huge impact on motivation levels,” Mr Kaar said. “We can’t wait to see how everyone progresses over the coming weeks. We know that Project WeightLoss makes a real difference to the mental and physical health of those taking part, so we’re delighted to be back.”

Project Weightloss is being rolled out as part of WellComm Active, a new community health and wellbeing initiative across Co Cork to help people with physical activity, weight management, and healthy eating.

To apply for the programme, visit www.corksports.ie and follow the Project Weightloss link. For more information, email wellcommactive@corksports.ie or telephone 086 1409225.