Sophie’s son to appear on Late Late Show

SOPHIE Toscan du Plantier’s son has been confirmed as a guest on the opening programme of this season’s Late Late Show.

Cork’s winning Olympic rowers Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Emily Hegarty will also be on the show.

The programme gets underway on Friday night for the 13th season with host Ryan Tubridy.

Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud's appearance follows the release in recent months of two docuseries on the murder of his mother at her holiday home near Schull in December 1996.

It also follows comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron last week, during a visit to Ireland, suggesting that a new trial could be arranged for Ian Bailey in France - if he agreed to travel there.

Mr Bailey was found guilty of the murder, in his absence, at a trial in France in 2019. Last October, a third attempt by France to have him extradited in connection with the murder was rejected by the Irish High Court. Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder. He was arrested twice as part of the murder investigation in Ireland but was never charged here.

The show will also feature Ireland's Olympic medal winners Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aidan Walsh, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty.

The Late Late show returns on Friday night for the 13th season with host Ryan Tubridy.

Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan’s memory will be honoured in recognition of what would have been her 50th birthday with her mum Eileen and fellow band member Fergal Lawler appearing.

Kerry’s CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan will also feature on the show.

Ryan Tubridy said: “This will be a Late Late season like no other as we move into the light and towards a new run of Friday nights. I’m particularly looking forward to reuniting with the audience who I have missed so much. We’ll have a few in this week but hopefully a full house soon. My advice to viewers is to put the kettle on, chill the wine and order in. Leave the rest to us!”